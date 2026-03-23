Microsoft is scaling back Copilot's presence in Windows 11
Microsoft is pulling back on how much its Copilot AI shows up in Windows 11, after users said it was getting in the way.
Pavan Davuluri said he will cut down unnecessary Copilot shortcuts, starting with core apps such as Snipping Tool and Notepad.
Microsoft has been on the receiving end of user feedback
A lot of people felt Copilot was cluttering up their screens and workflows, especially since it even got its own keyboard key.
Microsoft listened to months of feedback and decided it is time for a less pushy experience.
Other changes coming to Windows 11
Alongside scaling back Copilot, Microsoft is adding a movable taskbar, speeding up File Explorer, and tweaking updates so you get fewer restarts and longer breaks between them.
These changes will roll out first to Insiders in March and April through an improved feedback program focused on smoother performance.