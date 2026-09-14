Microsoft issues AI safety guidelines to guide 2027 technology development

The guidelines make it clear: Microsoft's AI can't be used for weapons, dangerous substances, or violent content.

The company also wants to avoid past slip-ups with rogue AI chats and cyberattacks aimed at preventing cyberattacks similar to the one involving OpenAI models and startup Hugging Face, so it is tightening security.

Experts from law, ethics, and philosophy helped shape the draft, which is now open for public feedback before it becomes official.

Anthropic and OpenAI currently lead the way on benchmarking companies on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index.