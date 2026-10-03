Microsoft issues emergency patch after January update caused Windows bugs

If your device's acting up, head to Windows Update and install the new patches: KB5077744 for Windows 11 (25H2/24H2), KB5077797 for Windows 11 (23H2), or KB5077796 for Windows 10 (22H2 ESU).

IT admins should roll these out quickly across their networks.

Just pop into Settings > Update & Security (on Windows 10) or Settings > Windows Update (on Windows 11) to get things back on track and keep your system safe.