Microsoft issues emergency patch after January update caused Windows bugs
Microsoft just dropped an emergency patch after its January 2026 security update introduced a couple of bugs.
The original update was meant to tackle more than 110 security issues, but instead caused headaches, like Remote Desktop problems on Windows 11 (25H2) and Windows Server 2025, plus a glitch that made some Windows 11 (23H2) PCs with Secure Launch enabled reboot instead of shutting down or hibernating.
Install KB5077744, KB5077797, KB5077796 via Settings
If your device's acting up, head to Windows Update and install the new patches: KB5077744 for Windows 11 (25H2/24H2), KB5077797 for Windows 11 (23H2), or KB5077796 for Windows 10 (22H2 ESU).
IT admins should roll these out quickly across their networks.
Just pop into Settings > Update & Security (on Windows 10) or Settings > Windows Update (on Windows 11) to get things back on track and keep your system safe.