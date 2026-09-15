Microsoft issues emergency Windows 11 update after Patch Tuesday bugs

This update targets some pretty annoying glitches: problems with folder sharing on Hyper-V Linux virtual machines, issues in Remote Desktop sessions, and trouble with certain USB audio devices.

The fix covers most recent versions of Windows 11 (26H1, 25H2, 24H2), plus Windows Server editions and LTSC versions.

If you've been hit by weird system problems since the last update, this patch should help get things back to normal.