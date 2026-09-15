Microsoft issues emergency Windows 11 update after Patch Tuesday bugs
Microsoft just pushed out an emergency update for Windows 11 yesterday (September 14, 2026).
This quick fix comes right after their big Patch Tuesday rollout, which tackled tons of security issues but accidentally caused new bugs, something that's been frustrating some bugs that have affected businesses, developers, and gamers.
Update fixes Hyper-V, Remote Desktop, USB
This update targets some pretty annoying glitches: problems with folder sharing on Hyper-V Linux virtual machines, issues in Remote Desktop sessions, and trouble with certain USB audio devices.
The fix covers most recent versions of Windows 11 (26H1, 25H2, 24H2), plus Windows Server editions and LTSC versions.
If you've been hit by weird system problems since the last update, this patch should help get things back to normal.
Microsoft issued out-of-band fixes in 2026
If it feels like these "emergency updates" keep popping up, you're not wrong.
Microsoft has already released several out-of-band fixes in 2026 for everything from failed installs to battery drain.
So if your device nags you for another update today, it's probably worth letting it run!