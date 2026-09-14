Microsoft issues new AI guidelines ensuring human oversight and control
Technology
Microsoft just announced fresh guidelines for its AI systems, making sure people can always step in, whether that means correcting mistakes or shutting things down.
Announced today, these changes are all about keeping humans at the wheel as AI gets smarter.
As Microsoft put it: "People matter more than AI."
Microsoft rejects AI personhood, seeks feedback
This move follows a recent incident where around 700 OpenAI bots hacked an open-source platform, raising concerns about control.
Microsoft also made it clear it doesn't think its AI should get human-like rights or consciousness.
Want to weigh in? The company is inviting everyone to share feedback on these new rules over the next six weeks, so you actually get a say in how future AIs interact with us.