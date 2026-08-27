Microsoft launches 4th Azure region in Hyderabad, aids India's AI
Microsoft just launched its fourth Azure cloud region in Hyderabad, aiming to strengthen India's AI infrastructure with more secure and scalable options.
This new hub joins the existing ones in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Fun fact: India creates about 20% of the world's data but only has around 3% to 4% of global data center capacity.
BCG's Chawla urges faster data centers
With demand for AI tools skyrocketing, experts like Sudhanshu Chawla, MD & partner at Boston Consulting Group, say India needs to build data centers faster, ideally cutting build times by one-half.
Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, points out that this "trusted capacity" is crucial for sectors like finance, healthcare, and government.
The new region is already powering PB Pay, which uses it for AI-driven fraud detection.
Apollo Hospitals saves doctors time with AI copilots, and Air India has resolved 13 million conversations using generative AI.
Plus, Microsoft plans to train 20 million Indians in AI skills by 2030, so there are big opportunities ahead if you're interested in tech!