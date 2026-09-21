Microsoft launches AI-ready India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad
Microsoft announced a new cloud region, India South Central, in Hyderabad, built to handle AI tasks and designed to use almost no water for cooling.
This move expands Microsoft's network in India, adding to existing cloud regions in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.
The announcement came from Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, at its Microsoft AI Infrastructure Summit India.
Microsoft secures 1GW renewables in India
Microsoft has 1 gigawatt of renewable energy already contracted in India, with most already active. The region will be one of its largest investments in the country in terms of compute capacity.
It's part of a bigger push: Microsoft aims to be carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030. As Chandok put it, this shows Microsoft's commitment to building sustainable tech for the future.