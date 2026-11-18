Microsoft launches Autopilot to automate business tasks under manager control
Microsoft just dropped Autopilot, a new AI agent built for businesses. It's all about automating tasks while keeping humans in charge.
Managers can set clear boundaries so the AI sticks to company goals.
As Sergey Fayfer, Microsoft's corporate vice-president for Copilot, put it, Autopilot is designed to stay within these limits to keep things secure and under control.
Autopilot launch follows Microsoft 365 outage
This launch follows a big global outage of Microsoft 365 apps last week.
With Autopilot, Microsoft is aiming to win back trust by showing off its focus on reliability and safe AI use.
The tool's first stop is early-access clients in places like India, as Microsoft looks to stand out from rivals like AWS and Google Cloud by putting security front and center.