Microsoft launches Copilot memory to remember chats, raising privacy concerns
Microsoft just rolled out a new "Memory" feature for Copilot, its AI assistant, which lets it remember your chats and pull info from Bing, MSN, Edge, and more to personalize your experience.
The catch? This setting might be switched on automatically, even if you didn't ask for it, raising some real privacy concerns.
How to disable Copilot memory
If you'd rather keep things private, you can head to Copilot's Memory settings on the website or app and turn off "Microsoft usage data" and "Personalization and memory." You can also delete specific memories or wipe everything.
Microsoft says the data is recorded to monitor Copilot's performance, troubleshoot issues, diagnose bugs, prevent abuse, and improve the product, but reminds everyone not to share sensitive stuff like health info or sexual orientation with the AI.
Still, the personalization option may be enabled automatically, raising some real privacy concerns.