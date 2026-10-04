Microsoft launches Copilot memory to remember chats, raising privacy concerns

If you'd rather keep things private, you can head to Copilot's Memory settings on the website or app and turn off "Microsoft usage data" and "Personalization and memory." You can also delete specific memories or wipe everything.

Microsoft says the data is recorded to monitor Copilot's performance, troubleshoot issues, diagnose bugs, prevent abuse, and improve the product, but reminds everyone not to share sensitive stuff like health info or sexual orientation with the AI.

Still, the personalization option may be enabled automatically, raising some real privacy concerns.