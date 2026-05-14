Microsoft launches MDASH with 100-plus AI agents finding Windows flaws
Technology
Microsoft just dropped MDASH, a cybersecurity tool powered by 100-plus AI agents working together to find software vulnerabilities.
Unlike older tools that rely on a single model, MDASH splits the job across specialized agents for each stage of bug hunting.
It's already found 16 previously unknown Windows flaws. Pretty impressive for a debut.
MDASH scored 88.45% on CyberGym
MDASH topped the CyberGym benchmark, scoring 88.45% and beating out Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5.
Its agent team doesn't just spot issues: they also assess risks and build test exploits to prove the bugs are real.
Microsoft says this tech could mean larger and more frequent security updates in the future, and they're planning a private preview for select users.