Microsoft launches MDASH with 100-plus AI agents finding Windows flaws

MDASH scored 88.45% on CyberGym

MDASH topped the CyberGym benchmark, scoring 88.45% and beating out Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5.

Its agent team doesn't just spot issues: they also assess risks and build test exploits to prove the bugs are real.

Microsoft says this tech could mean larger and more frequent security updates in the future, and they're planning a private preview for select users.