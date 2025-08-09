Microsoft Lens is getting discontinued: What to know
Microsoft is retiring its popular document scanning app, Microsoft Lens, for iOS and Android by the end of 2025.
Starting mid-October 2025, you won't be able to install it on new devices, and it'll disappear from app stores by mid-November.
After December 15, creating new scans will be blocked—though your old files in MyScans will still be safe.
Lens has been around for a while
Launched back in 2014 as Office Lens on Windows Phone, this free app made scanning documents into PDFs or Word files super easy.
Its retirement lines up with the end of Windows 10 support later in 2025.
After that, no more updates or help from Microsoft.
Microsoft wants you to use the Copilot app instead
Microsoft wants you to switch over to the Scan feature inside its Microsoft 365 Copilot app. It lets you scan text straight into Word or tables into Excel, saving everything neatly in OneDrive's MyCreations folder.
The tool uses AI to turn images into editable text and tables—and Microsoft says they'll keep making it better with regular updates.