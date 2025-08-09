Microsoft Lens is getting discontinued: What to know Technology Aug 09, 2025

Microsoft is retiring its popular document scanning app, Microsoft Lens, for iOS and Android by the end of 2025.

Starting mid-October 2025, you won't be able to install it on new devices, and it'll disappear from app stores by mid-November.

After December 15, creating new scans will be blocked—though your old files in MyScans will still be safe.