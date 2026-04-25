Microsoft now lets you pause Windows updates indefinitely

Microsoft is bringing a major change to its Windows Update feature, allowing users to delay updates indefinitely. The new feature is being rolled out to users on the Dev and Experimental channels of the Windows Insider program. With this update, you can now postpone updates for up to 35 days at a time, without any restrictions on how many times you can do this.

User-friendly approach Extend the pause end date as needed Microsoft's latest blog post highlights its commitment to making Windows updates less disruptive for users. The company said you can "extend the pause end date as many times as you need" and there are "no limits" on how many times you can reset to another 35-day window. If updates aren't re-paused after this period, they will run normally.

Update improvements Other improvements to Windows Update experience Along with the indefinite pause feature, Microsoft is also making other improvements to the Windows Update experience. These include more descriptive titles for driver updates, indicating the device class they are meant for (like display, audio, or battery). The power menu in Windows 11 will now always have options to restart/shut down without installing updates.

Advertisement