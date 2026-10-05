Microsoft merges Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot starting mid-September 2026
Technology
Microsoft is rolling Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot into a single app starting in mid-September 2026.
You'll be able to sign in with work, school, or personal accounts, and still get core features like file uploads and chat.
If you're a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you'll score higher usage limits and more app access.
Microsoft ends group chats, podcasts, deep-research
Group chats, podcasts, and Deep Research mode are going away after August 18, so back up anything important before then.
Microsoft says your data will stay safe and separate during the switch.
App users will get step-by-step help moving over, while web users will be redirected automatically.
The goal: make everything smoother for everyone.