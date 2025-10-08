Microsoft offers free Windows 10 updates for Indian users Technology Oct 08, 2025

Windows 10 support is wrapping up this October, so Microsoft is nudging users to either upgrade to Windows 11 or find ways to keep their current PCs safe.

For Indian users who want to avoid spending extra, you can score free updates by earning 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points—by searching with Bing, shopping on the Microsoft Store, playing Xbox games, and other activities.

Another easy option: back up your files using the Windows Backup cloud app, which qualifies you to receive continued security updates.