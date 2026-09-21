Microsoft opens 4th Hyderabad cloud region under $20.5B India commitment
Microsoft just opened its fourth cloud region in Hyderabad, under its previously announced $20.5 billion India investment commitment to boost India's cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and operations.
This move is part of an even bigger push (over $100 billion in private investment and the government-backed IndiaAI Mission) to make India a global tech powerhouse.
Puneet Chandok, Microsoft's India and South Asia President, called it its biggest cloud expansion here yet.
Microsoft to train 20 million Indians
India creates 20% of the world's data but has just 3% of global data center capacity, a gap Microsoft wants to help close.
The plan? Grow capacity big time by 2035 and train 20 million Indians (including 2 million teachers) in AI skills by 2030.
More than half are already trained, and with 92% of Indian knowledge workers using AI tools now, this effort couldn't come at a better time.