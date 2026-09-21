Microsoft opens 4th Hyderabad cloud region under $20.5B India commitment

Microsoft just opened its fourth cloud region in Hyderabad, under its previously announced $20.5 billion India investment commitment to boost India's cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and operations.

This move is part of an even bigger push (over $100 billion in private investment and the government-backed IndiaAI Mission) to make India a global tech powerhouse.

Puneet Chandok, Microsoft's India and South Asia President, called it its biggest cloud expansion here yet.