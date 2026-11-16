Microsoft outage left over 80% gateway servers unresponsive, defect implicated

Last week, Microsoft faced a massive global outage that left more than 80% of servers behind Microsoft's networking gateway unresponsive at the peak, leaving Outlook and Microsoft 365 users scrambling.

A latent software defect introduced in July was one of three factors that caused the outage, and things got worse when Teams switched up how it connects to servers, leading to even more overload.

Microsoft is still working on getting everything back to normal and says a final post-incident review with more details will be provided later this week.