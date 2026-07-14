Microsoft overhauls Windows 11 Search, removes ads
What's the story
Microsoft is giving a major facelift to the search user experience in Windows 11. The company has announced that it will be prioritizing local results and removing promotional content from searches. "You've have been asking for search that is faster, more relevant, and easier to use," Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the changes.
User-focused improvements
Search results will be easier to scan
The upcoming changes will make search results more reliable, easier to scan, and clearer before clicking.
Microsoft is focusing on providing a better understanding of why a particular result appears for a given query.
The company also promises improved handling of typos to ensure accurate results even if an app or file name is misspelled by the user.
Content adjustments
No more Bing or MSN content in search results
The search home pane will no longer display MSN or Bing content. Additionally, promotional content and ads will be removed from search results.
These changes are aimed at making the search experience more focused and less distracting for users.
User control
Web and store suggestions can be disabled
A new setting in 'Settings > Privacy & Security > Search' will give users control over whether web and Microsoft Store suggestions appear with local results.
Also, apps, settings, and files will be prioritized over web and Store suggestions when they're a better match for the user's query.
System items like 'This PC' and Recycle Bin will be easier to find as part of this improvement.
Performance enhancements
Typos will no longer hinder your searches
The search feature will also be more forgiving when it comes to typos, missing letters, extra letters, or partial words for apps.
Microsoft has also made initial ranking improvements to ensure more relevant settings appear higher in results.
These changes are part of a broader effort by the company to improve Windows 11's overall performance and user experience.
File search enhancements
Finding local files will be faster than before
The search feature will also be better at finding local files, with support for two-character file searches.
Microsoft has also improved the visibility of cloud and connected files in results when they're a better match.
These changes are aimed at helping users find their desired document, download, or folder faster than before.