Microsoft president Brad Smith urges enforceable global AI rules
Microsoft President Brad Smith is urging governments to set real, enforceable rules for artificial intelligence, saying tech companies' promises just aren't enough to keep people safe.
On a BBC podcast, he highlighted how the UK is stepping up in the global push for AI regulation and stressed that international safety standards are needed because AI can impact national security.
UK institute reviewing US models
The U.K.'s AI Security Institute is now reviewing advanced models from US companies, even as Washington applies pressure.
Smith believes it's time for public regulations to take over from self-policing, suggesting companies should legally have to report serious AI issues and get outside checks before launching new products.
As he put it: We need to have rules that are enforceable, the industry can't be left to regulate itself.