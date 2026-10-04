Microsoft releases Azure Linux 4.0 now usable outside Azure
Technology
Microsoft just dropped Azure Linux 4.0, a fresh take on its own Linux OS that now goes beyond the Azure cloud. You can run it on your own servers or VMs, not just in Microsoft's ecosystem.
Built on Fedora, it comes with a toughened Linux kernel and security features, making it flexible for all sorts of setups.
Azure Linux 4.0 targets hybrid environments
Azure Linux 4.0 is packed with handy integrations like CVE patching and confidential computing support.
If you're using it on Azure, you get full support; elsewhere, there's community-based support and open-source tools on GitHub to help out.
Microsoft is aiming to make this OS a go-to choice for anyone juggling hybrid environments, making IT life a bit smoother for everyone.