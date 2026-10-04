Microsoft releases open-source Azure Linux 4.0 downloadable Fedora-based ISO
Technology
Microsoft released Azure Linux 4.0, its open-source operating system originally made for the Azure cloud, but now you can grab it for your own servers too.
It's based on Fedora, uses RPM packages, and is available as a downloadable ISO, making it easier to run on both virtual machines and physical servers.
Azure Linux 4.0 security, Microsoft support
Azure Linux 4.0 comes with a toughened-up kernel built for speed and security on Hyper-V and Azure VMs, plus SELinux-based protections to keep things safe.
If you're running it on Azure, you get official support and security updates from Microsoft; if you're using the ISO, there's a GitHub community to help out.
Just note: custom images need to start with Microsoft's prebuilt ones. There's no DIY from scratch yet.