Microsoft restores movable taskbar to Windows 11 for Windows Insiders
Technology
Microsoft is finally bringing back a fan-favorite feature to Windows 11: you can now move the taskbar to any edge of your screen.
The update, currently for Windows Insiders, is all about giving users more control and making multitasking feel smoother, just like in the old Windows 10 days.
Microsoft tests Start menu, touch tweaks
Alongside the movable taskbar, there are new options to resize it, align icons based on its position, and tweak how the Start menu looks by hiding or showing Pinned and Recommended sections.
Touch gestures are getting better too, plus Microsoft is looking into different taskbar positions per monitor.
These updates are rolling out for testing now and still need to move from the Experimental channel to Beta and then to the general public.