Microsoft rolls out mandatory Windows 11 update: Check what's new
Microsoft just dropped a mandatory Windows 11 update (KB5079473) for versions 25H2 and 24H2. It patches 79 security issues, including two zero-day bugs, and rolls in some handy upgrades from March's preview.
If you're running these versions, your system will now be on build 26200.8037 or 26100.8037.
File Explorer is more reliable when searching across drives
This update makes File Explorer way more reliable when searching across drives, plus there's a new "Extract all" option for non-ZIP files.
Opening new windows is easier with Shift+taskbar or middle-click, and Storage Settings got a modern look with faster temp file scans.
You'll also notice your display wakes up more smoothly after sleep, even if your laptop's working hard.
Secure Boot is smarter about handling device certificates
Security gets a boost too: Secure Boot is smarter about handling device certificates thanks to broader targeting data.
Microsoft says there are no known problems with this update itself, but if you run into crashes or random reboots, it might be because of third-party apps like Galaxy Connect—not the update.