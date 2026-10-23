Microsoft claims its AI can diagnose patients better than doctors

The tests showed that Microsoft's AI system, Diagnostic Orchestrator, achieved a diagnostic accuracy of around 83% on cases taken from hundreds of reports published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

In contrast, generalist physicians using references had an accuracy of about 36%, while those working without them scored only 22%.

The AI system also outperformed doctors on emergency department cases drawn from a large database of patient admissions at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.