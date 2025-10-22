Microsoft might have revealed what next-generation Xbox will be like

Microsoft has been dropping hints about its next-generation Xbox console, revealing some key features. The new console will not be tied to a single store, will run on an AMD chip, and will support the existing library of Xbox games. Recently, Sarah Bond, President of Xbox, hinted that the upcoming console could be a hybrid between a gaming PC and a traditional console.

Premium gaming Bond hints at premium experience for next-gen Xbox In an interview with Mashable, Bond was asked about the rumors of the next-gen Xbox being similar to a gaming PC. She seemed to confirm this by saying, "I can tell you you're right, that the next-gen console is going to be a very premium, very high-end curated experience." This statement suggests that Microsoft is aiming for a top-notch user experience with its upcoming console.

Future tech Potential of Xbox Ally devices Bond's comments also hint at the potential of Xbox Ally devices, which could be an early indication of what's to come with the new console. This aligns with her earlier promise of providing an "Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device," emphasizing Windows as a key platform for gaming.

Strategic alliance AMD partnership and Windows as gaming platform In June, Bond announced a multi-year partnership with AMD for a range of Xbox devices. This strategic alliance further emphasizes Microsoft's commitment to making Windows the primary platform for gaming.