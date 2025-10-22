WhatsApp will now stop you from sharing screen during calls

Meta has announced new features in its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, to protect users from online scams. The company will show warnings on WhatsApp when a user tries to share their screen during calls. It will also flag potential scam messages in Messenger that can be sent for AI review. This move is part of Meta's larger effort to tackle online fraud targeting older adults.

Scam disruption Meta's ongoing battle against scams In the first half of 2025, Meta disrupted nearly eight million accounts involved in scam operations. These included those linked to scam centers in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, UAE and the Philippines. The company also took action against over 21,000 Facebook Pages and accounts impersonating customer support services to dupe people into revealing their information.

Scam alert Scam prevention on WhatsApp On WhatsApp, Meta will show a warning when users try to share their screen with an unknown contact during a video call. This tactic is often used by scammers to trick victims into revealing sensitive information such as bank details and verification codes. The company hopes this new feature will help users identify and avoid scams more effectively.

Detection enhancement Advanced scam detection on Messenger On Messenger, Meta is testing advanced scam detection techniques to determine if an incoming message is suspicious. If it is, the system flags signs of a scam and warns users to "be cautious, you could be at risk of losing money." The screen also lists common scam tactics and suggests blocking or reporting the suspicious account.