Microsoft's consumer marketing chief, Yusuf Mehdi, leaving after 35 years
What's the story
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Consumers, has announced his decision to leave the company after 35 years. He will stay with Microsoft until June 2027. In an internal memo, Mehdi said he wants to give his team time to prepare for the transition. He has been a key player in launching products from Windows 95 to Copilot Plus PCs and will continue focusing on Windows, Microsoft 365 services during his remaining tenure at Microsoft.
Career highlights
Mehdi's journey at Microsoft
Mehdi joined Microsoft as an intern in the early 1990s and has since worked on some of the company's biggest products. He was instrumental in launching Windows 3.1, Windows 95, and later led Microsoft's search and online businesses, including Bing's launch. He also oversaw the rollout of Xbox One, Windows 10, and Copilot Plus PCs launched in 2024.
Leadership shifts
Restructuring at Microsoft under AI push
Mehdi's exit comes as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reshapes the company's structure around AI. Several senior leaders have either changed roles or left the company altogether. Recently, Microsoft expanded Judson Althoff's responsibilities and moved Mustafa Suleyman to its superintelligence team. The firm has also moved away from its traditional senior leadership structure in favor of smaller groups focused on engineering, operations, and Copilot development.