Mehdi will stay until June 2027

Microsoft's consumer marketing chief, Yusuf Mehdi, leaving after 35 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:59 am May 24, 202610:59 am

What's the story

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Consumers, has announced his decision to leave the company after 35 years. He will stay with Microsoft until June 2027. In an internal memo, Mehdi said he wants to give his team time to prepare for the transition. He has been a key player in launching products from Windows 95 to Copilot Plus PCs and will continue focusing on Windows, Microsoft 365 services during his remaining tenure at Microsoft.