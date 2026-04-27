Microsoft shares fall 1% after ending exclusive OpenAI access
Technology
Microsoft just ended its exclusive access with OpenAI, so now OpenAI can offer its AI technology to other cloud giants like Amazon and Google.
Investors weren't thrilled. Microsoft's shares dipped about 1% as people wondered if this move could hurt the company's edge in the AI race.
Microsoft keeps ChatGPT access amid tensions
Even without exclusivity, Microsoft is still OpenAI's main cloud partner and keeps access to ChatGPT's technology until 2032, with no need to share revenue.
But things are getting a bit tense between the two companies, especially after reports that Microsoft considered legal action over a huge Amazon-OpenAI deal.
Basically, expect more competition (and some interesting twists) in the world of AI partnerships.