Microsoft shares fall 1% after ending exclusive OpenAI access

Microsoft keeps ChatGPT access amid tensions

Even without exclusivity, Microsoft is still OpenAI's main cloud partner and keeps access to ChatGPT's technology until 2032, with no need to share revenue.

But things are getting a bit tense between the two companies, especially after reports that Microsoft considered legal action over a huge Amazon-OpenAI deal.

Basically, expect more competition (and some interesting twists) in the world of AI partnerships.