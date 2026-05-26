Microsoft switches internal projects from Claude Code to Copilot CLI

Microsoft cites cost and security reasons

By moving to Copilot CLI, Microsoft hopes to cut costs and boost security.

Rajesh Jha, executive vice president, shared that Copilot fits better with Microsoft's engineering style and keeps sensitive code safer in its cloud.

Some developers are a bit bummed about losing Claude's cool features, but Anthropic's Claude models will still be available on Azure for those who need them.

This move is part of a bigger trend toward smarter AI use and tighter governance in tech.