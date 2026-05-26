Microsoft switches internal projects from Claude Code to Copilot CLI
Microsoft is saying goodbye to Anthropic's Claude Code for its internal projects and switching over to GitHub Copilot CLI.
This change mainly affects Microsoft's Experiences + Devices division.
The big reason? Claude's advanced code processing was getting expensive fast, especially with token-based billing.
Microsoft cites cost and security reasons
By moving to Copilot CLI, Microsoft hopes to cut costs and boost security.
Rajesh Jha, executive vice president, shared that Copilot fits better with Microsoft's engineering style and keeps sensitive code safer in its cloud.
Some developers are a bit bummed about losing Claude's cool features, but Anthropic's Claude models will still be available on Azure for those who need them.
This move is part of a bigger trend toward smarter AI use and tighter governance in tech.