Microsoft teases Discord partnership to expand Xbox Game Pass perks
Microsoft just started teasing a fresh partnership with Discord to make Xbox Game Pass even better, right after dropping subscription prices.
Asha Sharma, Microsoft Gaming CEO, called this move "as we continue to make Game Pass more flexible for our players."
While the details are still under wraps, there's talk that perks like Discord Nitro could be expanded for Game Pass Ultimate members.
Microsoft broadens Game Pass partnerships
Microsoft and Discord have been working together since 2018, starting with Xbox Live profile links and later adding voice chat and streaming features right on Xbox consoles.
This new team-up is part of Microsoft's bigger plan to bring in more third-party services for subscribers.
Plus, they're also chatting with Netflix about possible bundle deals, so expect even more ways to get value from your membership soon.