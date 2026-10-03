Microsoft tests Windows 11 taskbar movable to any screen side

Along with the movable taskbar, you can now tweak the Start button's alignment based on where your taskbar sits and shrink icon sizes for a cleaner look (no restart needed).

Some things like auto-hide and tablet-optimized taskbar settings aren't supported yet in these alternate top, left, or right positions.

Plus, Microsoft's working on letting you hide Start menu sections and choose either Small or Large for it.

These updates began rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in May 2026 and were expected to roll out over the following weeks.