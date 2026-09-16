Microsoft to hold Windows Surface AI event in San Francisco

The spotlight will be on the new Surface Laptop Ultra, powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform and built to take on Apple's MacBook Pro.

Microsoft might also introduce a Surface RTX Spark Dev Box for developers working with local AI models.

Plus, other brands like Dell and Lenovo are joining the RTX Spark party (though they haven't shared benchmarks yet).

All of this ties into Microsoft's push to boost AI features in Windows 11 devices and make PCs more powerful and more fun for everyone.