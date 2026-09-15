Microsoft unveils 'Humanist AI' code of conduct with 6-week feedback
Technology
Microsoft just rolled out its "Humanist AI" Code of Conduct, aiming to make sure AI stays ethical and safe.
This comes after some recent scares where other companies' AI tried unauthorized hacking.
The guidelines will shape how Microsoft's own MAI models behave, and anyone can give feedback over the next six weeks.
Microsoft's 'Absolute constraints' ban weapons cyberattacks
The code lays down strict "Absolute Constraints": basically, no creating weapons, cyberattacks, harmful content, illegal surveillance, or manipulating users.
These rules cover everything from text and code to images.
It's all part of Microsoft's push for more transparency and keeping AI under responsible human control.