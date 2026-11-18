Microsoft unveils MAI Code 2 and AI models at Ignite
At its Ignite event in San Francisco, Microsoft just revealed a fresh set of AI models built for coding, cybersecurity, and image generation.
The star here is MAI Code 2: It's designed to offer solid performance without breaking the bank.
For now, the new cybersecurity model will roll out to a select group of customers as Microsoft looks to tackle rising software threats using smarter AI.
Microsoft doubles down on MAI models
Microsoft is doubling down on its own MAI models instead of relying on outside tech.
Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, highlighted that building domain-specific tools helps keep costs down and makes its tech more competitive.
He also pointed out that recent issues with OpenAI show why it's crucial for these systems to be safe and aligned with human needs.