Microsoft unveils MAI Code 2, Code 2 Flash coding models
At Ignite 2026, Microsoft introduced MAI Code 2 and Code 2 Flash, AI models built to handle everyday coding tasks without breaking the bank.
Microsoft says MAI Code 2 matches nearly all the performance of top-tier models like Claude Opus 5.5, but at just a fraction of the cost (think 96% of the power for only 5% of the price).
Microsoft building its own AI
These new AI models are set to roll out across services like GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365, and Fabric.
By building its own tech instead of relying so much on others like OpenAI, Microsoft hopes to save money and have more say over how its products work, all part of a bigger plan to make things smoother and more efficient behind the scenes.