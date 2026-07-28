Microsoft unveils MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Perception to speed threat response
Microsoft just revealed two big updates for cybersecurity: its first cybersecurity AI model, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, and a platform called Perception.
Announced in San Francisco, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is built to power Microsoft's MDASH system to spot and fix tricky software bugs.
Perception uses smart AI agents to automate tasks like tracking vulnerabilities, simulating attacks, and patching up defenses, making things much more efficient against modern cyber threats.
MAI-Cyber-1-Flash beats Gemini Mythos Day Break
MAI-Cyber-1-Flash outperformed Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Mythos, and OpenAI's Day Break on the Cyber Gym benchmark.
Microsoft's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman is pushing for quick rollout, while Vice President Hayete Gallot says Perception will help fight off advanced attacks using specialized red, blue, and green teams.
Lead engineer Dave Weston calls it a "massive efficiency upgrade," cutting job times from hours to minutes.
Both tools drop in preview on November 3 as Microsoft ramps up its defense game amid rising cyber risks.