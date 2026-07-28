Microsoft unveils MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Perception to speed threat response

Microsoft just revealed two big updates for cybersecurity: its first cybersecurity AI model, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, and a platform called Perception.

Announced in San Francisco, MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is built to power Microsoft's MDASH system to spot and fix tricky software bugs.

Perception uses smart AI agents to automate tasks like tracking vulnerabilities, simulating attacks, and patching up defenses, making things much more efficient against modern cyber threats.