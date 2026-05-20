Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 13 and Surface laptops with AI
Technology
Microsoft just unveiled its latest Surface Pro (13-inch) and Surface Laptops (in 13-, 13.8-, and 15-inch sizes), all built for the workplace crowd.
These new devices run on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips with built-in AI smarts, promising smoother multitasking, stronger security, and up to a massive 23 hours of battery life.
Microsoft models start at $1,499
You get options like OLED screens, anti-glare displays, privacy filters on select models, plus improved haptic touchpads across the Surface Laptop lineup.
The updated Slim Pen is now more accessible too.
Specs can go up to 64GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and even optional 5G.
Prices start at $1,499.
And if you're waiting for Snapdragon-powered Surfaces, they're coming later this year!