Microsoft warns CaptiveCrunch hijacks hotel networks to steal Microsoft logins

The main weapon here is CornFlake, a sneaky Windows malware that lets attackers access your files and passwords by pretending to be legitimate system processes.

Android users aren't safe either, with fake app downloads in the mix.

Corporate travelers are especially at risk because hotel and shared Wi-Fi networks can provide attackers with access to people using work accounts and devices.

Microsoft suggests being extra cautious with unexpected login pages or update prompts and says it's teaming up with partners like Anthropic and OpenAI to fight back.