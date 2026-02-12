Microsoft warns of rising attacks after February patch update
Microsoft just dropped its February update, fixing 59 security flaws—including six "zero-day" bugs that hackers were already using.
Many of the fixes address elevation-of-privilege and security-bypass issues that can let attackers evade protections or gain higher-level access on your device.
Fixes close holes that let attackers bypass Windows SmartScreen
Some of the biggest fixes close holes that let attackers bypass Windows SmartScreen and other defenses just by getting you to click a shady link or open a sketchy file.
One bug in Remote Desktop Services could even let someone with basic access take full control—no extra clicks needed.
Security experts warn that now these details are public, hackers might ramp up their attacks.
Update your Windows devices ASAP to avoid potential attacks
If you use Windows for school, work, or gaming, these updates matter—a lot.
Attackers could use these flaws to steal data or drop malware through files and links that look harmless.
Microsoft says all three major vulnerabilities were known before today's patches went live, so updating ASAP is your best defense.