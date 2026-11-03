Microsoft: Windows 11 up to 20% faster on 8GB PCs
Microsoft has dropped some big updates for Windows 11, especially if you're using a PC with 8GB of RAM.
The new tweaks promise up to 20% faster performance and make multitasking smoother by about 40%.
So, even if you've got tons of browser tabs or Office apps open, things like the Start menu and File Explorer should load much quicker now.
Klaus Diaconu says 3x compression
A big part of this update is smarter memory management. Microsoft's product manager of Windows fundamentals Klaus Diaconu says there's "3x compression," which may result in close to 2GB worth of memory savings when the need arises (pretty handy if your computer usually feels sluggish).
Plus, File Explorer, Notepad, Paint, Photos, and the new search function now load more efficiently thanks to WinUI3.
The best part? These upgrades aren't just for budget laptops. They'll help all Windows 11 devices run better.