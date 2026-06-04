Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman calls Anthropic biggest competitor over enterprise AI

Microsoft unveils 7 AI models

After Anthropic launched its Cowork AI tool (which helps businesses automate tasks and write code without needing to know programming), Microsoft saw its stock drop 10% this year as investors worried about losing market share.

To stay ahead, Microsoft rolled out seven new AI models at the conference, including an advanced reasoning model and a coding model fine-tuned to power GitHub's developer platform.

Suleyman summed it up: "We're more focused on the Anthropic-style which is enterprise [use cases], developers and coding. That's the journey we've been on,"