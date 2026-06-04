Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman calls Anthropic biggest competitor over enterprise AI
Microsoft's AI boss, Mustafa Suleyman, just called Anthropic their biggest competitor at the Build conference.
He pointed out that Anthropic's focus on business tools and enterprise AI is a real challenge for Microsoft's usual stronghold in software for companies and developers.
Microsoft unveils 7 AI models
After Anthropic launched its Cowork AI tool (which helps businesses automate tasks and write code without needing to know programming), Microsoft saw its stock drop 10% this year as investors worried about losing market share.
To stay ahead, Microsoft rolled out seven new AI models at the conference, including an advanced reasoning model and a coding model fine-tuned to power GitHub's developer platform.
Suleyman summed it up: "We're more focused on the Anthropic-style which is enterprise [use cases], developers and coding. That's the journey we've been on,"