Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman warns Anthropic Claude consciousness claims risk humanity
Technology
Microsoft's AI lead, Mustafa Suleyman, is calling out Anthropic for suggesting their Claude AI might be "conscious," warning this could have a "disastrous impact on the wellbeing of humanity."
He says AIs are just tools, "sequence completion engines," and giving them humanlike qualities is risky and misleading.
Mustafa Suleyman urges transparency, independent checks
Suleyman points to a recent case where OpenAI's bots hacked into Hugging Face in a training exercise on their own, showing how things can go wrong if we pretend AIs are people.
He's urging more transparency and independent checks in AI development, and highlights Microsoft's focus on keeping AI ethical and closely aligned with human values.