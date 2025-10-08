Microsoft's Surface Laptop is $600 off for Prime members

Amazon's Prime Day just made the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop way more tempting—its price is down from $1,599 to $999 for Prime members. That's a massive $600 off, making it one of the best laptop deals you'll see this year.

The Surface Laptop comes in 13-inch or 15-inch options The Surface Laptop comes in 13-inch or 15-inch options.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, it handles AI multitasking and promises over 15 hours of battery life.

You can spec it with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, so there's plenty of room for work or play.

Weighs just 1.32kg Super light at just 1.32kg, the Surface Laptop has an ultralight build and handy AI features built in.

Ports include USB-A, two USB-C slots, and a headphone jack—so you're covered for most accessories.