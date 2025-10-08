Microsoft's Surface Laptop is $600 off for Prime members
Amazon's Prime Day just made the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop way more tempting—its price is down from $1,599 to $999 for Prime members.
That's a massive $600 off, making it one of the best laptop deals you'll see this year.
The Surface Laptop comes in 13-inch or 15-inch options
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, it handles AI multitasking and promises over 15 hours of battery life.
You can spec it with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, so there's plenty of room for work or play.
Super light at just 1.32kg, the Surface Laptop has an ultralight build and handy AI features built in.
Ports include USB-A, two USB-C slots, and a headphone jack—so you're covered for most accessories.
Makes for a great pick if you want a premium laptop
With its big discount and premium features like long battery life and AI tools packed into a sleek Windows design, this deal makes the Surface Laptop an easy pick if you want something powerful yet portable without breaking the bank.