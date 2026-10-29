Mistral releases open-source ML4 weights to enable self hosting
French AI company Mistral just released the weights for its huge open-source model, Mistral Large 4 (ML4), also called Le Chonk.
Announced today, the release means businesses and governments can now run the model on their own: there is no need to rely on big outside AI providers.
It's a move aimed at giving more people control over advanced AI, especially with cybersecurity worries growing.
ML4 47% fewer tokens than GLM-5.3
ML4 stands out by using 47% fewer tokens per task than its Chinese rival GLM-5.3, making it a budget-friendly pick for cybersecurity work.
Pierre Stock, Mistral's vice president of science, says ML4 helps organizations spot and handle cyber threats on their own.
Plus, it scores high in coding tasks according to Artificial Analysis's Coding Agent Index.
By sharing ML4's weights openly, Mistral hopes to make powerful AI tools more accessible and strengthen global cybersecurity for everyone.