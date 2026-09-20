MIT has built robotic lab that runs optics experiments autonomously
MIT has built a robotic lab that can set up and run optics experiments without any human help.
In a demonstration, the robot pieced together a laser setup with about 50 separate maneuvers in just half an hour.
Even when researchers tried to mess things up, the robot detected the change and adjusted the components to restore the laser's intensity, showing it can keep experiments on track.
MIT robot dismantles and reuses components
This robot uses a seven-jointed robotic arm and relies on 3-D printed holders plus QR codes to place parts exactly where they need to go.
It can dismantle the setup and use the same components to construct another one, saving tons of manual effort and letting labs work around the clock.
MIT says this tech could shake up research in areas like solar cells, cameras, quantum tech, and even carbon capture by letting robots handle tricky tasks with micron-scale precision.