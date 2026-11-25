MIT scientists find primordial black holes could destroy stars internally
MIT scientists have found that primordial black holes, tiny ones possibly formed just after the Big Bang, could sneak inside stars and destroy them from within.
These are thought to be leftovers from the universe's earliest days.
The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.
Simulations show trapped black hole jets
Using 3-D simulations, researchers showed how these mini black holes could get trapped inside a star and quickly tear it apart by creating powerful jets of material.
Spotting such events could help prove primordial black holes exist and even give us clues about dark matter, bringing us closer to understanding what makes up our universe.