Modi government seeks clarification on WhatsApp usernames by July 9
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has extended the deadline for Meta's response on the WhatsApp username issue by three days. The new deadline is now July 9, government officials confirmed to Hindustan Times. Earlier, Meta was given until July 6 to respond to concerns over its new feature that allows messaging without sharing phone numbers.
Feature controversy
Government seeks detailed explanation from Meta
The government had sought a detailed explanation from Meta regarding the new feature. The username is different from a display name, which appears on a user's profile. While display names don't have to be unique, usernames will be unique to each account. Sources said the government has asked Meta not to roll out this feature in India until consultations are completed.
Security worries
Concerns raised over potential risks of impersonation and misuse
The decision to extend the deadline comes after privacy and safety concerns were raised over the feature. Critics have pointed out possible risks of impersonation and misuse with the introduction of usernames. The government is currently in discussions with Meta to address these issues before any further action is taken on the rollout of this feature in India.