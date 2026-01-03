Fix Grok within 72 hours: Modi government to X

The Indian government has ordered Elon Musk 's social media platform, X , to make immediate changes to its AI chatbot, Grok. The directive comes after users and lawmakers flagged the generation of "obscene" content by the tool. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed X to take corrective action on Grok within 72 hours.

Compliance MeitY's directive to X The MeitY has asked X to restrict Grok from generating content involving "nudity, sexualization, sexually explicit, or otherwise unlawful" material. The ministry also warned that non-compliance could jeopardize X's "safe harbor" protections under Indian law. This comes after users shared instances of Grok altering images of individuals, mostly women, to make them look like they were in bikinis.

User complaints Concerns over Grok's AI-generated content The move comes after Indian parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi filed a formal complaint against Grok. There were also reports of the AI chatbot generating sexualized pictures involving minors, an issue that X admitted earlier on Friday was due to lapses in safeguards. Although those images were later taken down, instances of Grok altering images of women to make them look like they were in bikinis remained accessible on X at the time of publication.