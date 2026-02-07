Moltbolt is an AI assistant that helps you shop
Technology
Moltbolt is a new AI shopping assistant designed to make online shopping way easier.
Created by Peter Steinberger, this tool lets you just point your phone or glasses at something you want, and it'll recognize the item and add it straight to your cart—no typing or searching needed.
It started out as ClawdBot but got a name change after some naming confusion.
It can also help you book flights and manage your schedule
Moltbolt isn't just for shopping—it can also help book flights and manage your daily schedule.
In one demo with Ray-Ban Meta glasses, someone simply asked, "Hey ClawdBot, can you help me add this into my Amazon cart?" and the job was done.
But heads up: since Moltbolt can access files and apps on your device, users are warned not to connect it to anything sensitive.