What's the story

Motorola has officially launched its latest flip phone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in India.

The device comes in three color variants: ANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Rio Red and PANTONE Mountain Trail.

It is priced at ₹99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. However, considering launch offers, the effective price comes down to ₹89,999.

It will be available for purchase starting May 21 on Amazon, Reliance Digital, offline stores and Motorola's own website.