Motorola launches its most-powerful foldable phone in India at ₹1L
What's the story
Motorola has officially launched its latest flip phone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in India.
The device comes in three color variants: ANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Rio Red and PANTONE Mountain Trail.
It is priced at ₹99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. However, considering launch offers, the effective price comes down to ₹89,999.
It will be available for purchase starting May 21 on Amazon, Reliance Digital, offline stores and Motorola's own website.
Specifications
Razr 60 Ultra: Display and performance
The Razr 60 Ultra features a 6.96-inch, 1.5K pOLED LTPO flexible display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits.
The external display is a compact 4.0-inch pOLED LTPO panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate.
On the performance front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor—the current flagship chip for Android phones.
The handset supports an impressive 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.
Highlights
Razr 60 Ultra sports a dual rear camera setup
The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an ultra-wide angle lens of the same resolution.
There's also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.
The device is just 7.29mm thick when open and 15.69mm when closed. It weighs only 189gm.
It also comes with IP48 dust and water resistance rating.
Additional features
Battery and software features of Razr 60 Ultra
The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.
The phone gets a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.
It packs a robust 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 30W wireless charging capabilities.
On the software front, it runs on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 15 and promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.