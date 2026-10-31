Mozilla and Microsoft stop trusting select eMudhra TLS CAs
Big names in tech are scrambling after serious security flaws were found in digital certificates and popular software tools.
eMudhra, a certificate provider, is under review after Mozilla and Microsoft stopped trusting select affected eMudhra global TLS intermediate certificate authorities due to private-key issues.
The breach was explained by eMudhra's own co-founder, who said a script bug could let attackers crack secure keys almost instantly, potentially allowing fraudulent certificates.
CERT-In warns PHP2Shell vulnerabilities
It's not just eMudhra: CERT-In has warned about PHP2Shell vulnerabilities that could let hackers run commands on PHP servers.
Plus, the LiteLLM incident showed how sneaky malware can sneak into trusted software packages.
With AI now being used both to find bugs and launch attacks, experts say companies need to step up their security game fast.